LIVE COVERAGE OF WRESTLEMANIA 38 NIGHT 2

– The WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two Kickoff pre-show opens live from outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. There’s a group of riled up fans in the background. Kayla is joined by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler. The panel hypes tonight’s show and we get a video package for AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Rosenberg predicts AJ to win, but the rest of the panel picks Edge. Back from a break and we get hype for tonight’s main event. We see video of 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker predicting WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will retain.

We get more promos and a discussion on the Anything Goes match between Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn. Booker and Lawler predict Knoxville to win. Kayla sends us to Matt Camp outside of AT&T Stadium with a big group of riled up fans. One fan predicts Knoxville to win and the other picks Zayn to win, saying he’s tired of celebrities coming into WWE and thinking they can hang. We go to footage from the Cricket Wireless Fan Zone. Kayla sends to Jackie Redmond with a group of fans inside AT&T Stadium. She’s wish a fan who says he flew 20 hours from Bangladesh, but it was all worth it. He and his friends are here to see The Tribal Chief. The panel talks about their favorite moment from Night One and fans behind the panel chant for Cody Rhodes when Rosenberg mentions how he enjoyed seeing Cody back in WWE. The panel talks more about WrestleMania Saturday before Megan Morant joins us from inside AT&T Stadium with Paul Heyman. She says he seems a bit nervous and he admits he is, saying he’s more than a little nervous. Heyman says he doesn’t feel well. Tonight he has to mourn the friendship and career that has gone over more than 20 years, of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. He had this same feeling before WrestleMania 30 when he knew Lesnar would conquer The Undertaker’s Streak. Heyman goes on with his brief promo before the panel sends us to another break.

NFL player Leonard Floyd of the LA Rams joins the panel and talks about being a fan. He also does his Booker T impersonation and predicts Lesnar to win tonight’s main event. Back from a break and the panel talks about tonight’s Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles now. Hour two of the Kickoff opens with a video for tonight’s Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Menounos is backstage with champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega. They insult their challengers and are confident about retaining tonight. The panel discusses the Fatal 4 Way and we hear fans in the background chanting for WWE Hall of Famer JBL as he prepares to join the panel. Back from another discussion and break as JBL joins the panel and talks about how great The KO Show segment was. Matt Camp is back with more riled up fans outside of AT&T Stadium. One younger fans can’t wait to see Pat McAfee. Jackie Redmond is inside AT&T Stadium with more excited fans. We get a video on The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland. The panel talks more about tonight’s show and there are more chants for JBL before the panel goes over the card again.

Back from another break and Menounos is outside of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon’s locker room with Austin Theory. Theory says he has no worries for tonight and Vince just told him he has full confidence, and to show no mercy against the retired NFL punter. Theory says there’s no comparison between the two and after he puts McAfee out of his misery, he’s going to take the most stupendous selfie in WrestleMania history and the last thing McAfee will remember is A-Town putting him down. Theory takes a selfie with Maria to end the segment. We get more footage of fans giving predictions at the Cricket Wireless Fan Zone. Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Ezekiel Elliott join the panel. Rosenberg downplays them because he’s a Washington Commanders fan, but JBL and Booker praise them and JBL gets the panel to chant for them. Zeke is excited to see McAfee get in the ring as another football guy, and says he will be chanting for him. Zeke and Micah both predict Lesnar will win tonight. We get more discussion for the show and another break.

Back from a break and we get a video for Omos vs. Bobby Lashley. Menounos is backstage with Lashley, who is warming up. She asks if he can knock Omos off his feet again and end his undefeated streak. Lashley talks about how dominant Omos has been and some of the names he’s defeated. Lashley is ready to put the myth of Omos to rest. Lashley says Omos may be unbeaten but that doesn’t make him unbeatable. The panel all predicts Omos to win, except for Patrick. We go to a WrestleMania 39 promo now. Kayla shows us a highlight video from Night One of WrestleMania 39. Back from a break and NFL star George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers joins the panel and talks about being a WWE fan since he was a kid. Kittle was most excited to see Cody Rhodes return last night. Kittle talks more about tonight’s show before the panel goes over tonight’s matches one more time. The panel sends us to a video package for tonight’s main event. Booker and Rosenberg predict Reigns will win, while JBL and Patrick go with Lesnar. That’s it for the Kickoff pre-show.

Musical Performance: DJ Valentino Khan spins as fans enter AT&T Stadium

“America The Beautiful” Performance: Jessie James Decker

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus

