Dustin Rhodes is proud of his brother, plus notes on Jim Cornette, Lana, and Strickland

– Dustin Rhodes is proud of his brother Cody…

Super proud of my brother. Go get the big one. @CodyRhodes 💙 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 3, 2022

Speaking of the former Goldust, his daughter (with Terri Runnels) Dakota tied the knot yesterday…

I love you so much @DakotaRunnels22

Congratulations sweet girl. pic.twitter.com/o7vq9Eq38s — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 3, 2022

– Jim Cornette finds humor in Lana’s “WWE brainwashed me” claims.

– Swerve Strickland Talks AEW, ROH, WWE, New Music

