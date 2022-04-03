Cody says returning to WWE was “the easiest decision”

Speaking backstage following his match at WrestleMania, the returning Cody Rhodes was quite emotional recounting his journey back.

He said that he was at WrestleMania six years ago as Stardust and he knew he was out, he knew he was leaving and he tried to rattle the cage and tried to change every rule but he never thought he’d ever veer back to where he is now.

“When the time came to ‘Hey do you wanna do this,’ even though I never I thought it would happen, it’s the easiest decision I’ve ever made because I have strayed away from specter of Dusty Rhodes for 16 years in the business and the whole reason I got in it is because I wanted to win the big one,” Cody said.

“I wanted to win it and handed it to him, that was my first dream but now I don’t get the chance to do that,” Cody continued. “But sometimes it’s not so much about him, but what about me? What about my daughter? What about my wife?”

Cody put over Seth Rollins, saying that he had his Cody’s first dark match in WWE and now look at him.

He said he didn’t want to speculate how he’d feel coming out but now that he’s done it, and the true Texas crowd welcomed him, it’s one of the best moments for him and one that he will cherish forever.