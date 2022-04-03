Cody Rhodes at tonight’s Superstore Axxess panel, tickets available

In what will surely be an interesting conversation, WWE’s newest arrival Cody Rhodes will be heading the WrestleMania Superstore Axxess panel tonight starting at 11:30PM after the conclusion of WrestleMania.

Tickets for the panel were labeled as “surprise guest” but WWE this morning revealed that it will be indeed the former AEW Executive Vice President who will be the subject of the panel.

Tickets are available for $100 each and are sold on SeatGeek.com. A $10 entrance ticket is also required but if you already bought that, it’s good for all days.