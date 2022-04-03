Becky Lynch on mental health: “It’s a constant battle”

Becky Lynch spoke about the importance of mental health in an interview with Ariel Helwani….

“I think that’s the thing is that we forget how universal those doubts are. And how close overcompensation of confidence can be, to just crippling insecurity, you know? And so we don’t realize that the biggest stars that you see on your TV are doubting themselves and worrying that their stuff isn’t good enough. That they’re not good enough. That they’re old news, that they’re has been. It’s a constant battle. And especially when you’re bombarded and we’re all constantly bombarded by so much negativity and doubt. You have to find a way to filter that constantly. And my way of doing it is saying, ‘Oh, they win. They win. If they get me to doubt myself, then they win and they can’t win, cause I’m a winner.’ But yeah, it’s just such a universal thing.”