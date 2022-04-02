WrestleMania Saturday preview for tonight

Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38 will air later this evening from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

WrestleMania Saturday will begin at 6pm ET with the two-hour Kickoff pre-show. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET, and we will have live coverage from the start.

It’s believed that tonight’s show-closing segment will be The KO Show with Kevin Owens and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. There is no word yet on what matches will air during the Kickoff, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned throughout the day for the latest WrestleMania 38 updates from Texas. Below is the current line-up for WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday, along with the set reveal video featuring Dude Perfect, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee:

WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY – APRIL 2:

Musical Performance: DJ Valentino Khan spins as fans enter AT&T Stadium

“America The Beautiful” Performance: Brantley Gilbert

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent

Expected to be Cody Rhodes, hand-picked by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and revealed right before the match.

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY- APRIL 3:

Musical Performance: DJ Valentino Khan spins as fans enter AT&T Stadium

“America The Beautiful” Performance: Jessie James Decker

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley