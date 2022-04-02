Tony Khan rethinking of running ROH during Mania weekend next year

After originally saying he would not run another show during WrestleMania weekend, Tony Khan is rethinking the idea for Ring of Honor, citing the history of the promotion running the weekend every year.

Speaking to the media after the Supercard of Honor, Khan said he’s undecided if to do it again but then again he might do it and then run out of the city that same night, adding that he couldn’t wait to get out of Dallas for obvious reasons.

Khan joked – or did he not? – that if he runs another Ring of Honor show next year in Los Angeles, he might get “counter-programmed” by WWE.

Khan ran a successful Supercard of Honor show last night and said that ticket sales boomed after he announced that be bought the company early last month. He thinks that this PPV was probably the most-watched in ROH history judging from the online sales. He said he wanted to do the show to honor the commitment ROH did with the fans and pay-per-view distributors.