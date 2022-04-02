Tommaso Ciampa wrestling his last match for NXT today

Tommaso Ciampa will be wrestling his last match in NXT today at Stand & Deliver as he moves permanently to the main roster from next week.

Tommaso Ciampa had one of the most impressive careers in his six-and-a-half-year stint with NXT, starting as a tag team with Johnny Gargano on September 9, 2015. As a tag team, Ciampa along with Gargano had some hard-hitting feuds, notably with The Revival and Authors of Pain, resulting in some classic matches.

Ciampa would soon turn heel on his partner but was out for several months after he ruptured his ACL during a ladder match at NXT Takeover. He returned in 2018 as a surprise and attacked his former partner with a crutch, launching his singles stint in the brand.

As a singles competitor, Ciampa also stole the show with great matches against the likes of Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream, and of course the epic never-ending feud against Johnny Gargano.

A neck surgery forced Ciampa to surrender the NXT title he won from Black but he made a successful return to NXT, picking up where he left off, feuding with the likes of Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era.

Last September, Ciampa won the NXT title for the second time on the inaugural episode of NXT 2.0, defeating LA Knight, Pete Dunne, and Von Wagner in a fatal four-way match. He lost the title to Bron Breakker in January of this year.

His last match will be against Tony D’Angelo as part of NXT Stand & Deliver, airing later today exclusively on Peacock.