Title match announced for Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV

Apr 2, 2022 - by James Walsh

Deonna Purrazzo will defend the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship against Taya Valkyrie at the 4/23 Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV in Poughkeepsie, NY, it was announced during the Multiverse of Matches PPV when Taya made a surprise return to challenge Purrazzo.

