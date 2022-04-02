Video: Taya Valkyrie returns to Impact Wrestling

Former Impact Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie returned to Impact Wrestling last night and confronted Deonna Purrazzo after her match.

Valkyrie, who last year was released from WWE where she wrestled as Frankie Monet in NXT, then challenged Purrazzo for the AAA Reina de Reinas title at the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view later this month.

The 38-year-old wrestled for Impact Wrestling between 2017 and 2021 and was the longest-reigning Knockouts champion, holding the title for a total of 377 days. She was written out of Impact TV after she was revealed as the person who shot John E. Bravo.