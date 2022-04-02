Rick Boogs suffered a torn quadricep patella at Wrestlemania 38

Rick Boogs did not have the best experience in his first WrestleMania as he got legitimately injured in the opening match of the night.

Boogs went to hoist both members of The Usos on his back in a fireman’s carry and his knee buckled under the weight.

The referee threw the “X” hand sign to alert those backstage about the injury. Boogs was helped by ringside physicians as the match continued.

The Usos eventually got the win to retain the Smackdown Tag Team titles and Boogs was helped to the back off camera.

Later in the broadcast it was announced that Boogs tore his quadricep patella and will require surgery.