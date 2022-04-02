Rick Boogs injured at WrestleMania

Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The match seemed to end a bit early after Boogs suffered a knee injury. There was a moment where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders, and then he tried to add Jimmy Uso for a double Fireman’s Carry, a move he’s done before. However, as soon as Jimmy jumped up onto Boogs’ shoulders, Boogs’ knee gave out and he went down with The Usos to the mat.

Boogs immediately rolled to the floor and spent the rest of the match getting checked out by trainers. The Usos worked over Nakamura for a few more short minutes before going to the finish and retaining with the 1D.

After the match, Nakamura joined Boogs at ringside while The Usos made their exit. Boogs was being checked on by several trainers and already had his knee wrapped up. The trainers at first helped Boogs walk away from the ringside area but by the time they got to the stage they had to carry him.

There’s no word yet on the severity of Boogs’ injury, but we will keep you updated. Michael Cole noted on commentary that they hope to have an update later.

Stay tuned for more.

