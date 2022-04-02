New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions crowned

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are your new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Today’s NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show saw Kai and Gonzalez defeat Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to win the titles. Kai and Gonzalez had an assist from Wendy Choo, who attacked Dolin at ringside.

This is the second title reign for Kai and Gonzalez, who were briefly the inaugural champions back in March of last year. Dolin and Jayne won the titles back at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 26, defeating Io Shirai and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat Ladder Match that also included Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. Dolin and Jayne held the titles for 158 recognized days.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few shots from today’s title change at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX:

WE HAVE NEW CHAMPIONS!!!! After an interference from Wendy Choo, RAQUEL GONZALEZ AND DAKOTA KAI TAKE THE VICTORY AGAINST TOXIC ATTRACTION!!! #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/B6xuEewNQP — WWE Short Video (@WWE_shorts) April 2, 2022