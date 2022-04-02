New NXT Tag Team Champions crowned

Apr 2, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

MSK are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

Today’s NXT Stand & Deliver event saw Nash Carter and Wes Lee win a Triple Threat to become the new champions, defeating The Creed Brothers and the former champions, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

This is the second title run for MSK. Imperium won the titles back on October 26 at NXT Halloween Havoc, by defeating MSK. They held the straps for 158 recognized days.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few shots from today’s title change at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX:

