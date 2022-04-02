LIVE COVERAGE OF WWE NXT STAND & DELIVER

– The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show opens up from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us. She’s joined by Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see fans finding their seats in the background as they hype tonight’s show. We see Bron Breakker arriving to the venue earlier today. We also see video of Tommaso Ciampa arriving. They talk about this potentially being Ciampa’s final NXT match.

We get a video package and discussion for tonight’s NXT Women’s Title Fatal 4 Way. McKenzie sends us to Kayla Braxton and Peter Rosenberg, who are outside of AT&T Stadium. They discuss the Fatal 4 Way and Rosenberg predicts Cora Jade will win. We go back to the panel and then take another break. We come back to pre-recorded footage of Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes looking out over the city of Dallas yesterday, talking about his reign and how he doesn’t miss. We see backstage footage from moments ago, of Hayes and Williams going over match rules with a referee. We see footage of Gunther and LA Knight arriving to the venue. The panel discusses the match and we see a “Tale of the Tape” for Gunther vs. Knight. Sam doesn’t think Knight can get the win. They discuss the NXT Tag Team Titles next and Malcolm Bivens joins the panel for a back & forth with Sam. Beth believes MSK will win the titles, and Sam picks The Creed Brothers.

Edris Enofe interrupts from the big screen, calling out Bivens but Malik Blade walks up and interrupts with a gift basket for NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Enofe encourages him to just enter Toxic Attraction’s locker room and give the basket, and he does. We hear a commotion behind the door and Enofe removes the Toxic Attraction door sign to reveal that Blade really entered Imperium’s locker room. Enofe runs away, laughing about how this was an April Fool’s joke. A stressed Blade comes back out and points to how this is April 2. We go to a promo from Grayson Waller, who is out in the city with Sanga, talking about how he will win the Ladder Match today. We go to another break.

We see pre-recorded footage of Legado del Fantasma backstage. Santos Escobar talks about how he will win the Ladder Match and the world will witness him becoming the greatest luchadore of all-time. He’s doing it for history, for legacy, and for family – Legado del Fantasma. Former NFL player and American Ninja Warrior commentator Akbar Gbaja-Biamila joins the panel now. They send us to a video package on the “hottest couple” competition with Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis vs. Persia Pirotta and Duke Hudson. We see both couples out and about in Texas shopping for Western-style clothes. Persia and Indi argue over who will be the sexiest cowboy in Dallas. We see both couples backstage now. McKenzie tells fans to use hashtags to vote for the hottest couple. The panel briefly discusses the Ladder Match and Akbar believes Hayes will retain. We get a video for tonight’s NXT Title match next. Robert Roode and NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler are shown arriving earlier. The panel goes on and sends us to the ring for tonight’s Kickoff match.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Toxic Attraction

We go to the ring and Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and they are ready to go, along with the crowd that is still finding their seats. Out first comes Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai for their reunion match. Out next comes NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction – Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

The bell rings and Jayne attacks Raquel’s injured knee from behind, while Dolin attacks Kai from behind. Gonzalez fights back and sends Jayne to the floor but Dolin is waiting for her. Gonzalez fights Dolin off and drops her into the top rope. Kai tags in and Gonzalez launches her stomp onto Dolin for a 2 count. Kai and Dolin tangle now. Dolin rolls her for a 2 count. They trade more quick pin attempts in the middle of the ring. Dolin trips Kai face-first and bridges for another 2 count.

Gonzalez rallies the crowd as Kai makes a comeback. Kai with a corner clothesline. Gonzalez tags in, knocks Jayne off the apron and splashes Dolin. Kai and Gonzalez with a big double team to Dolin now. Kai covers for 2. Jayne tags in and breaks up a pin attempt by Kai. Jayne unloads on Dolin to keep her down. Jayne and Gonzalez have words now. Jayne and Dolin keep Kai in their corner now, double teaming her with quick offense.

Gonzalez finally tags in but Jayne attacks her while she’s still on the apron. Kai fights Jayne off and in comes Gonzalez finally after some miscommunication with the tag rope. Jayne blocks a Chingona Bomb at one point. More back and forth between the two teams. Gonzalez gets double teamed but Kai saves her. Jayne and Kai go at it now. They both collide with pump kicks and both go down as fans applaud and chant “NXT!” now.

Kai and Jayne fight to their feet while trading strikes. Dolin comes back in and they hit a pair of German suplexes. Kai kicks out but just barely. Jayne tags back in and they hit the Toxic Shock double team but Kai kicks out just in time. Jayne can’t believe it. Wendy Choo suddenly appears at ringside, decks Dolin with her pillow and her drink while the referee is distracted, then Gonzalez clotheslines Dolin at ringside. Kai with a Scorpion Kick to Jayne in the ring, then a running big boot. Gonzalez comes back in to capitalize, and ends up slamming Jayne with the Chingona Bomb for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

– After the match, Kai and Gonzalez stand tall with the titles as the music hits and we go to replays. Choo dances on the ramp while the champs celebrate in the ring. Dolin and Jayne recover at ringside.

– We get a pre-recorded promo from Cameron Grimes, who promises his dad he will win the NXT North American Title. We go back to Braxton and Rosenberg at AT&T Stadium for a brief chat. McKenzie welcomes us back to AT&T Stadium for a final discussion on tonight’s card. The music hits for the Ladder Match as we see Legado del Fantasma coming out – Santos Escobar with Elektra Lopez, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. We then see Grayson Waller coming out with Sanga and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event opens up with a video package. We’re now live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett welcome us to the ring. We go right to the ring for the opener.

Ladder Match for the NXT North American Title: Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes

We go right to the ring as a rocket ship erupts on the big screen and out comes Cameron Grimes. We see ladders set up around the arena. Grimes heads to the ring while Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller, and Solo Sikoa look on. Out next comes NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes with Trick Williams. Elektra Lopez, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde are at ringside, as well as Sanga.

The bell rings and Hayes talks trash in the middle of the ring, taunting his challengers. They all surround him. Waller attacks but Hayes fights him off. Trick ends up pulling Hayes to safety on the floor while the others go at it. Waller and Santos double team Solo. Grimes and Santos are alone in the ring now. They go at it and Grimes mounts offense for a pop. Grimes goes to the top but Hayes shoves him off to the floor. Hayes is alone in the ring now. He directs Trick to bring him a ladder but he can’t find one.

Solo comes into the ring now, staring Hayes down. Hayes shoves Solo and hits him. Solo drops Hayes and they go at it. Hayes with a pump kick to the face. Santos follows up and clotheslines Solo to the floor. Santos and Hayes talk trash now. Santos dodges a kick and dropkicks Hayes, sending him to the apron for a pop. Grimes pulls Santos out and goes back in. Grimes and Solo take turns on Hayes now with big strikes in the middle of the ring.

Waller and Santos are alone in the ring now. They direct their muscle at ringside to slide ladders in. Santos and Waller unload on each other now. Waller takes out Mendoza and Wilde with a ladder. Sanga ends up getting involved. Solo runs the ring and leaps out, taking Sanga to one knee. Santos then runs the ring and nails a suicide dive to Solo. Hayes and Grimes go at it now. Grimes runs and leaps out, taking Santos down at ringside. Hayes is alone on the apron, looking up at the title. Hayes hits a springboard moonsault to the floor instead, taking out Grimes from the apron.

Waller is alone in the ring now. He goes to run and leap out but he puts the brakes on and stands a ladder up under the title. Solo cuts him off. Solo sends Waller face-first into a ladder, knocking it over. Solo works Waller over with the ladder, trapping him in the corner with it. Hayes comes in but Solo sends him into the ladder that is trapping Waller in the corner. Solo works Hayes over. Santos charges with a ladder and sandwiches Hayes against the ladder trapping Waller. Solo decks Santos and then splashes them all with the steel. Solo climbs up for the title now but Grimes stops him from behind, and pulls him to the mat. Solo and Grimes trade strikes now. Solo drops Grimes with a headbutt.

Grimes dodges a superkick and Solo’s leg gets stuck on the ladder. Grimes drops him and climbs up as a “to the moon!” chant starts. Hayes stops Grimes from climbing. Grimes and Hayes go at it now. Grimes levels Hayes with a ladder. Santos dropkicks the ladder into Grimes. Grimes jabs the ladder into Grimes’ lower region while he’s down in the corner, then dropkicks it into him again. Santos positions the ladder but Waller stops him from climbing. Santos drops Waller with the ladder. Santos climbs now but Waller drops him with a big leaping Cutter out of nowhere. Waller starts climbing as fans chant “NXT!” now. Waller touches the belt but Hayes pulls him down. Waller and Hayes go at it now. Hayes gets on the ladder off Waller’s shoulders but Waller rocks him, sending him back down. Hayes wit a big springboard clothesline to knock Waller off the ladder, sending him out of the ring.

Hayes climbs for the title now but Solo stops him. Hayes comes down off the ladder and flies at Solo but Solo superkicks him in mid-air. Solo climbs for the title now as fans chant “Uso!” now. Solo gets to the top but Santos meets him on the other side. They trade big strikes up high on the ladder. Santos is on the very top now. He nails a huge Sunset Bomb from the top, smashes Solo into a leaning ladder down below in the corner. Fans chant “holy shit!” and go wild at the huge move. Solo is down and out, and Santos is stunned. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Santos and Grimes go at it. They collide in mid-air with the big crossbody as Grimes keeps control.

Trick comes in and stands a ladder up but Sanga confronts him and takes him out, then man-handles a ladder. Elektra confronts Sanga and slaps him. Wilde and Mendoza take out Sanga now. Mendoza assists Lopez in helping her leap from the top to take out Waller on the floor with a big crossbody. Sanga fights off Wilde and Mendoza at ringside now, taking them both out. Wilde and Mendoza sandwich Sanga between two bridge ladders from the apron to the barrier now, and he’s down. Wilde and Mendoza bring another ladder in but Solo drops them. Fans chant for tables now. Solo puts Wilde and Mendoza both on his shoulders for a big Samoan Drop.

Solo stands a ladder up under the title now. He climbs up but Santos climbs the other side to meet him. Solo touches the title but Santos stops him. Trick comes in and shoves the ladder over, sending Solo and Santos crashing down hard. Trick looks up at the title and hesitates but then starts climbing, despite his fear of heights. Trick is terrified but he keeps climbing. Grimes comes in and tips the ladder over, sending Trick flying out of the ring onto Sanga, Mendoza, Wilde and Lopez. Officials check on them all after the rough landing.

Grimes climbs for the title now. Hayes pulls him down and sends his face-first into the steel. Hayes calls his shot and climbs for the title. Waller meets him at the top and they trade strikes. Grimes stands another ladder up next to them and now he’s climbing. Solo also climbs up. Santos has a ladder and he’s also climbing up. All 5 go at it on ladders now as fans chant “NXT!” at them. Solo and Grimes tip over and fall off one ladder. Waller and Hayes trade strikes up high. Waller knocks Hayes off the ladder, then sends Santos to the mat. Fans boo Waller as he’s all alone now. He has to choose if he wants to get the title or keep Santos down. He goes for the title but Santos stops him. They go at it on the ladder and both crash down with a big hurricanrana from Santos. Solo with a top rope splash to Santos.

All 5 are down once again. Solo positions and climbs for the title but Grimes pulls him down and they go at it. Grimes sends Solo to the apron, where a ladder bridge is at. Grimes leaps to the apron and nails a Cave-In to Solo on the ladder bridge. Hayes attacks Grimes on the apron and they go at it with kicks for each other. They both connect and go down on the ladder bridge. Waller climbs a tall ladder that is set up at ringside. Waller leaps with a huge elbow drop and goes through the ladder but he missed any bodies as Trick pulled Hayes off. Hayes and Trick are shocked at what they just saw. Referees rush to check on Waller but he’s in pain. Fans chant “holy shit!” now.

Hayes climbs for the title in the ring now but Santos pulls him off and hits the Phantom Driver. Santos turns around to a top rope Cave-In from Grimes. Grimes climbs for the title and unhooks it for the big win.

Winner and New NXT North American Champion: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, fans pop big for Grimes as he stands up on the ladder with the title. The music hits and we go to replays. Grimes raises the title for the fans as they cheer him on.

– We see footage from earlier today of Bron Breakker arriving to the venue. We also see the footage of The Dirty Dawgs arriving.

– Back from a break and we see Tommaso Ciampa backstage with his chair that has his NXT dates written on it.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Tommaso Ciampa

We see a classic Ford Galaxy 500 arriving in the back. It’s Tony D’Angelo being driven by AJ Galante of Netflix’s “Crime & Penalties” show. They hop out and head to the ring as the music hits. We get a great video package tribute to Tommaso Ciampa next as he makes his way to the ring. Ciampa greets his family at ringside and enters the ring as Barrett talks about being emotional for what could be Ciampa’s final NXT match.

The bell rings and fans chant for Ciampa. They lock up and Tony takes it to the corner. Ciampa fights out of the corner and unloads, slamming Tony D and posing over him in the middle of the ring for a pop. Ciampa chases Tony out and back into the ring but Tony meets him with stomps. Tony talks some trash and beats Ciampa into the corner. Boos continue for Tony as he works Ciampa over and taunts the crowd. Ciampa drops Tony in the corner and stomps away for a pop. Ciampa with the running knee to the face, and a second running knee, then a third. Ciampa pulls Tony to the floor and sends him into the steel ring steps.

Ciampa with a running punt kick to the face at ringside. Ciampa sits on the apron and gets a big pop as he pats himself on the back. The referee counts Tony as fans chant Ciampa’s name. AJ watches as Ciampa pulls back the pad, exposing the concrete floor. Tony drops Ciampa back in the ring and unloads with punches, then kicks and some trash talking as AJ cheers him on. Tony with more offense and a 2 count. Tony D keeps Ciampa down for a few minutes, working him over and taunting the crowd. Ciampa finally turns it around and sends Tony to the corner.

Ciampa runs back and forth several times, decking Tony with forearms and clotheslines. Ciampa with a flying clothesline to take Tony down for a pop. Ciampa misses in the corner as Tony side-steps. Tony with a Michinoku Driver for a 2 count. More back and forth. Tony blocks the Fairy Tale Ending but Ciampa scoops him on his shoulders. Tony blocks that and rolls Ciampa with a handful of tights for 2. Ciampa comes back with a pin attempt of his own. Tony yells at Ciampa in his face, disrespecting him. Ciampa unloads with big chops.

They briefly tangle up top until both go crashing down to the mat. Ciampa with a big dropkick. The referee counts while both are flat on their backs. They get up and trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Ciampa unloads but Tony kicks him. Ciampa ducks a clothesline. They tangle some more and Ciampa rocks Tony with a right hand to put him on his knees. Ciampa charges but Tony stops him.

Tony grabs his crowbar from the corner and fans boo. Ciampa dodges the crowbar and the referee takes it, tossing it out of the ring. Tony gets kicked in the face but he follows up, and takes advantage and hits a low blow. Tony drops Ciampa with his Fisherman’s suplex but Ciampa kicks out at 2. Tony is furious now, yelling at the referee. He goes to the timekeeper and tells him to do his damn job. Tony grabs the crowbar again but Ciampa drops him with Willow’s Bell as he re-enters the ring. Ciampa with the Fairy Tale Ending but Tony still kicks out and Ciampa can’t believe it. Ciampa applies the Crossface now but Tony finally makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Fans chant “Johnny Wrestling!” at Ciampa’s apparent Johnny Gargano tribute.

They brawl at ringside again, where Ciampa exposed the concrete earlier. This backfires and Tony drops Ciampa on the concrete. AJ loves what he sees. The referee counts as Tony brings Ciampa back in at the 8 count. Ciampa is stunned from the concrete DDT as Tony disrespects him, then kicks him in the head and covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo

– After the match, Tony D stands tall as the music hits. AJ taunts the crowd and joins Tony in the ring to celebrate. The announcers declare Tony D as the new Don of NXT. We go to replays. Tony and AJ head to the back as Ciampa sits up in the ring on his knees. Fans applaud and chant “thank you Ciampa!” now. Ciampa gets to his feet as the cheers continue. Ciampa briefly looks around the crowd as we go to a break.

– We come back and see a moment that only Peacock Premium Plus subscribers saw. Triple H came out to greet Tommaso Ciampa on the stage as he left to the back after the loss to Tony D’Angelo. They embraced and Triple H said a few words to Ciampa’s face before raising his arm in the air. The crowd gave them another ovation.

– We see The Dirty Dawgs backstage getting ready for the main event.

– Andre Chase has his Chase University student group in the crowd. Wade says they are scouting for a Texas chapter.

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles: The Creed Brothers vs. MSK vs. Imperium

We go back to the ring and Alicia Taylor does the introductions as The Diamond Mine comes out first – The Creed Brothers, Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, with Malcolm Bivens and Ivy Nile. There is no sign of Roderick Strong but Bivens is apparently paying tribute to rapper Cam’ron. We see DJ Tommy Carlucci performing on the stage as MSK comes out next – Wes Lee and Nash Carter. The Imperium music hits next and out come NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. There is no sign of Gunther.

Brutus, Barthel and Lee start things off. Barthel drops Lee but Brutus grabs him from behind. Lee kicks Barthel after Brutus slams him. Lee leaps off Barthel’s back and decks Brutus. Barthel and Lee go at it now. Lee unloads and dropkicks Barthel into the corner. Carter tags in for a Bronco Buster to Barthel in the corner. Brutus grabs Carter but Carter fights him off and hits a suplex. Barthel decks Brutus in the corner. Carter and Barthel go at it now.

Barthel slingshots Carter into the middle rope. Brutus grabs Barthel but Aichner makes the save. Brutus fights Aichner off and drops him, then knocks Carter off the apron. Aichner gets the best of Brutus and then goes at it with Carter but Lee tags in. Lee flies in at Aichner but Aichner pulls him out of the air with a big backbreaker. Brutus slams Aichner and tags in Julius. Julius knocks the challengers off the apron and unloads on the others in the ring.

The Creeds double team Lee now. Brutus with a big Pounce to Lee. Aichner with a jawbreaker to Brutus and a big kick to Lee. Imperium goes for a double team to Lee but The Creeds cut them off and take them out. Carter tags in but Brutus gets the best of him. Brutus mounts Carter with big forearms in the middle of the ring. Brutus with a big gutwrench slam to Aichner, then a knee to the ribs of Carter. Barthel comes in and Julius slams him. MSK double teams Julius now, unloading with kicks. MSK double teams Barthel now for a close 2 count.

More back and forth between the teams now. Imperium takes out their challengers with double teaming. Aichner man-handles Carter now, then levels Lee with a huge clothesline for a 2 count. Aichner tosses Carter to the floor, then chops Julius. Aichner catches Julius on his shoulders and hits a big senton. Carter launches Aichner to the floor with a hurricanrana, then launches Barthel off the apron with a hurricanrana, sending him into Aichner. Lee runs the ropes and flips out of the ring, taking the champs down for a pop. Lee brings Aichner back in and MSK hits big moves off the top rope but Aichner kicks out just in time.

MSK double teams Julius now, taking him to the top. Julius fights them off. Aichner and Carter have Julius up top now. Aichner and Lee trade punches on the mat. They hit a big superplex on Julius, and crash down onto Aichner and Lee on the mat. Fans chant “NXT!” now while all three teams are down. Brutus gets up first and climbs to the top. Brutus leaps off the top with a huge cannonball, taking the champs and Carter down at ringside. Bivens is all smiles as fans pop for Brutus.

The Creed Brothers double team Carter in the ring now. Julius covers for the pin but Aichner pulls Julius to the floor to break it up. Julius gets sent into the steel steps, worrying Ivy and Bivens. Imperium double teams Brutus at ringside now, hitting a big European Bomb from the apron to the floor. Imperium comes back in for the European Bomb to Carter but Lee breaks it up, then kicks Barthel from the top turnbuckle, sending him right into a sitdown powerbomb by Carter for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New NXT Tag Team Champions: MSK

– After the match, MSK stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. The Diamond Mine looks on from ringside, disappointed, as MSK celebrates up the ramp.

