LIVE COVERAGE OF NIGHT 1 OF WRESTLEMANIA 38

– The WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Kickoff pre-show opens up live from outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to WrestleMania Saturday. She’s joined by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. A large group of fans behind them are fired up and ready to go. They pop for Texan Booker T and chant for Texan JBL. We get a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. The panel discusses the match next and Patrick predicts Becky Lynch will retain, while Booker, JBL and Rosenberg pick Bianca Belair to win. The panel shows us a video package on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and then talk about being excited for The KO Show tonight. Rosenberg talks about how Austin is in great shape. The panel sends us to Matt Camp, who is outside of another part of the stadium with fans who are getting ready to enter the stadium. The fans are fired up and ready for WrestleMania. Kayla sends us to the WrestleMania 38 set reveal video with Dude Perfect, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.

We get a video package and discussion for tonight’s SmackDown Tag Team Titles match. Kayla sends us to more breaks and promos, and we come back to Maria Menounos backstage with Seth Rollins. She asks for any insight into his opponent for tonight. Rollins says the world is watching and guessing. Rollins speculates on who it could be and says it doesn’t really matter when it comes down to him because he is what’s important here. Rollins wraps his promo and walks off laughing. The panel talks about 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and we see his statue reveal from Superstore Axxess on Thursday night. We also see highlights from the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday night.

Social media star Josh Richards joins the panel but fans chant “who are you?” and then boo him. Josh has been watching WWE since he was a kid and he’s a big fan. He’s most looking forward to The KO Show and wants to see Owens take three Stunners tonight. We get another break and more hype for The KO Show and Stone Cold’s return tonight. Kayla sends us down to Jackie Redmond on the floor of AT&T Stadium. She interviews a few fans who are really excited for the show. We see footage of Owens vandalizing a Stone Cold mural at Superstore Axxess on Friday. We go back to the panel and they hype the matches scheduled for WrestleMania Sunday. Kayla sends the Peacock Premium Plus subscribers to a special look at WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, while everyone else gets more commercial breaks.

Musical Performance: DJ Valentino Khan spins as fans enter AT&T Stadium

“America The Beautiful” Performance: Brantley Gilbert

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent

Expected to be Cody Rhodes, hand-picked by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and revealed right before the match.

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.