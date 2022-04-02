IMPACT Wrestling Multiverse of Matches Results 4/1/22

-IMPACT Wrestling Multiverse of Matches Results – 4/1/22

Fairmount Hotel in Dallas, Texas on Fite TV

Ultimate X Match – X Division Championship: Trey Miguel vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Christian vs. Chris Bey vs. Vincent vs. Rich Swann

Four wrestlers immediately make the climb for the title, but they all fall or get pulled down. Miguel scales the cable but gets pulled down by Bey and Swan as the three men trade superkicks. Bey wins the exchange and makes the climb, but a Jordynne Grace Muscle Buster cuts him off.

Vincent pulls Miguel down from the cable and delivers a Saito Suplex and a Flat liner. Swan pulls down Vincent, gives him a crotch chop, and delivers a Lethal Injection. Bey hits Swann with the Art of Finesse and makes the climb. Blake prevents Bey from getting the belt and hits him with a Canadian Destroyer.

Christian takes out all of the men with a dive off the steel beam leaving only Grace to make the climb. Grace has the belt within her grasp, but Miguel pops up from the floor, climbs, scales the rope, knocks Grace down just in time, and grabs the belt.

Winner: Trey Miguel retains the championship

-Good Brothers interview from Wrestle Con is shown. Gallows says the IWC will put respect on their name after this match while Anderson calls this the rubber match as each team has one win over the other.

Mix Tag Team Match: Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green vs. Nick Aldis & Mickie James

Mickie James immediately jumps on Chelsea Green as the husbands try to pull them apart. It eventually led to Aldis and Cardona fighting each other. Green tries to stop Aldis, but she receives a drop toe and goes headfirst into Cardona’s nether regions. James gets distracted by Green, allowing Cardona to blindside her from behind.

Cardona hits James with a neckbreaker and chokes her behind the referee’s back. Green and Cardona tease Aldis as they pummel James. Cardona misses the reboot, and James pancakes him before making the tag to Aldis. Aldis hits Cardona with a piledriver and follows it up with an elbow drop from the top. Aldis goes for the cover, but Green breaks it up.

James and Cardona get taken out, leaving Aldis and Green. Aldis goes for the Texas Cloverleaf, but Cardona breaks it up. Green inadvertently hit Cardona. Cardona got power bombed by Aldis while trying to deliver Radio Silence. Aldis and James lock up Cardona and Green in double Texas Cloverleaf submissions for the win.

Winner: Nick Aldis & Mickie James

-Gia Miller interviews Deonna Purrazzo about ROH Interim Women’s Championship. Purrazzo said she found it ridiculous and that the last time we saw Mercedes Martinez in Impact Wrestling she was tapping out to the “The Virtuosa.”

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Alex Shelley

Dueling chants for both men. Bailey matches Shelley athletically in the early going. Bailey keeps the advantage and delivers some machine gun kicks and a tope over the tope rope to the floor. Shelly comes back with a jawbreaker off the top and a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. Shelly takes out Bailey with a tope of his own.

Shelly chops away at Bailey outside and reenters the ring with a knee driven into the chest from the top rope. Shelly hits a fisherman’s DDT for a two count. Shelly’s heeling it up slightly as Bailey drops him with a kick to the chest. Bailey hits a standing, twisting, shooing star press. Shelly takes down Bailey and floats over to apply the Border City Stretch.

Shelly drops Bailey with several chops and drills him with a belly-to-back suplex. Bailey misses Ultima Weapon on the apron. Shelly delivers a jumping DDT on the apron and follows up with a brainbuster on the floor. Bailey barely beats the ten count, but as Shelly attempted a baseball slide dropkick, Bailey avoided it and hit an Asai moonsault. A fantastic sequence that needs to be seen.

Bailey has several kicks blocked by Shelly, but one gets through, sending him to the canvas. Bailey hits the double knees for a two count, misses a spinning wheel kick in the corner, and gets caught with sliced bread #2. Shelly catches a spin kick in the shoulder and avoids Ultima Weapon again. Bailey counters Shellshock with a roll-up to get the win.

One of the best matches of the weekend for sure!

Winner: “Speedball” Mike Bailey

-Gia Miller interviews The Influence about their title defense and asks if Kaleb’s absence is related to the IInspiration’s absence. The champs brush off the question and claim they are the only real tag team as the others are either random pairings or, in the case of Evans, a lackey for Steelz.

Four-Way Knockouts Tag Team Title Match: The Influence (c) (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savanna Evans vs. Decay (Rosemary & Havok) vs. Lady Frost & Gisele Shaw

Rosemary and Steelz begin things but Steelz thought better of it and immediately tags in Evans. Evans is having her way early on and traps Rosemary in her corner until she tags out. Shaw surprisingly gets the better of Steelz. Frost tags in and she and Shaw work over Steelz. Decay works over Frost as Havok hit a couple of power moves for a two count.

Havok is in the ring with Rayne. Rayne wants out but no one wants any part of Havok. Eventually, Evans comes in and cuts off Havok. It is the part of the match where everyone comes in one at a time and hits their finishing maneuver. The sequence ends with Rayne/Steelz double clothesline.

Brawling begins outside the ring as Frost and Shaw take it to the Influence. Shaw hits Dashwood with a series of quick kicks. Rayne takes out Frost and the champs hit Shaw with the Influence (STO) for the 1-2-3.

Winners: The Influence retains the titles

-Gia Miller interviews Eddie Edwards: Edwards says he is representing Pro Wrestling NOAH this evening instead of Impact Wrestling because the company turned its back on him.

Eddie Edwards vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Intense lock up, and Ishii misses a chop. Dueling shoulder blocks, but neither man will budge. Ishii is sent to the floor and receives a tope suicida from Edwards. Ishii hits a big power slam on Edwards to the floor. Ishii goes for a piledriver on the apron, but Edwards escapes and hits a DDT on the apron.

Edwards stalks Ishii and lights him up with some loud chops. Ishii crumbles to the mat after a fourth chop. Both men battle for a deadlift vertical suplex, and Ishii gets the better of it. Ishii returns the favor with some chops of his own and unloads his repeated chop/forearm combo in the corner.

Ishii and Edwards trade German suplexes and clotheslines, one after another, until they collapse to the ground. Ishii hits a high belly-to-back suplex for a two count. Edwards hits a running forearm and follows up with a blue thunder bomb for a nearfall. Ishii blocks a tiger driver attempt but receives an enziguri in the corner. Edwards perches Ishii up top and goes for a backpack driver, but Ishii slips out.

Ishii walks down Edwards as he receives several forearms and drops Edwards with a single head butt. Edwards counters the basement clothesline and drills Ishii with several knees to the head. Ishii kicks out of a massive tiger driver from Edwards, which prompts an “IMPACT WRESTLING” chant from the crowd.

Ishii blocks the Boston Knee Party and hits a running knee of his own. Ishii hits the basement clothesline for a two count. Edwards gets to his feet, hits the Boston Knee Party, and goes for the Diehard Driver. Ishii blocked the driver and turned Edwards inside out with a clothesline. Ishii goes for the brainbuster, and that’s all she wrote for Edwards.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii

Josh Alexander & JONAH vs. IMPACT World Champion Moose & PCO

PCO hits a dive between the ropes that takes out Alexander and JONAH. PCO sets up Alexander on the apron and hits a senton off the top rope. JONAH sneaks in a superkick on PCO, and Moose does the same to JONAH. Alexander finally gets his hands on Moose and hits him with a German suplex and a flat liner.

Moose and Alexander trade forearm shots as PCO and JONAH take each other out on the floor. Alexander rolls through a Moose full nelson slam attempt and applies an Ankle Lock. Moose escapes a C4 attempt from Alexander. Moose is content with staying on the floor and looks on as Alexander hits Moose with C4 to get the win.

Winners: JONAH and Josh Alexander

-AAA’s Faby Apache took on Purrazzo in the champ-champ challenge. Purrazzo decides to put the Reina de Reinas Title on the line.

AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Faby Apache

Purrazzo beat Apache to capture the championship. Apache goes hold for hold with Purrazzo as she looks to lock up the legs. Purrazzo sits down to block a vertical suplex attempt and works for a cross armbar. Apache prevents Purrazzo from extending her legs with the armbar and hits the suplex and leg drop.

Apache hits Purrazzo with a running dropkick in the corner. Apache with a cradle for a two count and gets rocked by a forearm from Purrazzo. Apache rolls up Purrazzo and applies an Indian deathlock and Purrazzo gets to the rope. Purrazzo drills Apache with a pump kick and a standing moonsault.

Apache hits a tiger driver for a nearfall, Purrazzo takes her down for an armbar and both women drop each other with a big boot to the face. Apache drops Purrazzo with a running kick but receives a release German in return. Purrazzo locks in the armbar in the center of the ring and Apache has no choice but to tap put.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo retains the Reina de Reinas Title

Purrazzo takes the mic and calls the new ROH interim titleholder Mercedes Martinez a paper champion interim ROH.

Taya Valkyrie makes her surprise return to IMPACT! Valkyrie tells Purrazzo she shouldn’t worry about ROH and challenges her for the Reina de Reinas title at Rebellion.

“Switchblade” Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

They trade holds for a bit before Sabin hits White with a chop that sends him out of the ring. Sabin throws White back in the ring, but White rolls out the other side, and Sabin hits a tope suicida. Sabin hits a running PK kick on the apron and follows up with a crossbody in the ring for a two-count.

Sabin ties up White but can’t stop him from grabbing the rope. White trips up Sabin on the top rope and sends him to the floor with a big chop. White hits Sabin with two belly-to-back suplexes on the apron. White is in control and applies a modified single-leg Boston Crab. White hits a backbreaker and slaps on a bear hug targeting the lower back.

White measures Sabin for a few well-placed chops. Sabin returns the favor with a jumping enziguri. Sabin turns White inside out with a spin kick to the chest. Sabin hits a missile dropkick and hits a snap DDT. White immediately comes back with his snap DDT to stop Sabin in his tracks.

Sabin comes back with a tornado DDT, attempts Cradle Shock, but walks into a Saito Suplex from White. White hits a flat liner, German suplex, and an uranage for a super-close two count. They trade blows on wobbly legs until a chop from Sabin backs him into the corner. Sabin’s chest is red from all the chops he’s received.

Sabin escapes a Blade Runner attempt, and White escapes a Cradle Shock attempt. Sabin drills White with a clothesline. White kicks, Sabin goes for the Blade Runner again, and Sabin reverses it into a roll-up to score the pin.

Sabin delivers White his first loss in IMPACT Wrestling.

Winner: Chris Sabin

Steve Maclin jumped Sabin after the match. White pushes off Maclin and bickers over who will get their hands on Sabin. White ended up low blowing Maclin and leaves.

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe)

The commentary team acknowledges that The Briscoes lost the ROH Tag Team Titles at Supercard of Honor earlier tonight. Mark and Gallows fight outside the ring. Anderson rakes Jay’s eyes and puts him in their corner. Gallows works over Jay in the corner with big punches.

Anderson knocks Mark off the apron, taking him away as a tag option. Anderson works on the cut Jay suffered earlier tonight. Gallows and Anderson make quick tags while keeping Mark trapped in their corner. Jay fights out of the corner and makes the diving tag to Jay.

Mark hits Anderson with a t-bone suplex and a neckbreaker for a two-count. Jay protests to the referee about the count. Good Brothers take advantage of the distraction and hit a double-team neckbreaker/belly-to-back suplex on Jay.

Jay breaks up a Magic Killer attempt on Mark. Mark hits a scary-looking DVD on Anderson that grazes the top of his head. Mark goes to the top as Chris Bey comes out to distract the referee. Jay White appears and pushes Mark off the top. Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer for the win, and Bullet Club celebrates at the top of the ramp to end the show.

Winners: The Good Brothers