Charlotte Flair and Andrade getting married in the Summer

Charlotte Flair revealed in an interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport that she and her fiancé Andrade El Idolo will be getting married in the Summer.

Flair said that she already has the dress chosen and the pair will be getting married in Mexico. Asked if she would be missing any WWE TV due to the wedding, Flair said that it’s up in the air right now.

During the same interview, Flair also got emotional while speaking about Andrade and her father Ric, saying she lost her two best friends on the road. Charlotte needed a couple of seconds to recover as she talked how seeing other couples backstage affected her but she knows that Manny (Andrade) is happy where he is so she’s happy for him.

The two split for a few last year but then reconnected. They started going out together in February 2019 and got engaged a year later.