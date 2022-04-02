Bag policy for WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium

If you’re attending WrestleMania today and tomorrow you might want to be careful what you carry with you. Unless you want to avoid another trip to the parking lot or wherever you left your car, it’s important to read the bag policy set by AT&T Stadium.

Due to a modified security policy, AT&T Stadium has limited the size and style of bags allowed inside.

Prohibited bags include all purses, bags or containers larger than a small clutch bag, backpacks, binocular cases, briefcases, camera bags, cinch bags, computer bags, coolers, fanny packs, luggage of any kind, and even seat cushions.

Approved bags must be clear, plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. Also approved are clear plastic storage bags that are re-sealable up to one gallon, and small clutch purses, approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap. No larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ with or without a handle or strap.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.