WWE Smackdown and Hall of Fame previews for tonight

The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX and the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air live tonight from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Tonight’s WrestleMania SmackDown will feature appearances by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and more.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s SmackDown:

* The go-home build for WrestleMania 38

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear

* Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss host Happy Talk with Drew McIntyre’s sword as their special guest

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet defends in a Triple Threat against Angel and Humberto

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal with Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Damian Priest, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Reggie, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, R-Truth, Mansoor, Madcap Moss, Robert Roode and WWE United States Champion Finn Balor, plus more names to be revealed

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on Peacock as soon as SmackDown goes off the air. Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton will be the hosts this year.

The Undertaker will be the headliner for the 2022 Class, and he will be inducted by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. There is no word on if there will be Legacy Wing additions this year, but WWE is going with a smaller group of inductees. There will be no Celebrity Hall of Famer.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s induction ceremony:

* The Undertaker, inducted by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon

* Vader, posthumously inducted by TBA

* The Steinier Brothers, inducted by TBA

* Queen Sharmell, inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

* Warrior Award: Shad Gaspard, presented to his wife Siliana Gaspard by Dana Warrior

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s WrestleMania SmackDown and WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and be sure to join us for coverage of both shows beginning at 8pm ET.