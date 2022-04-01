WrestleMania 38 set reveal video from AT&T Stadium

Pat McAfee, Michael Cole and the guys from sports-comedy group Dude Perfect (Tyler Toney, Coby Cotton, Cory Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones) have revealed the set for WWE’s WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

As seen in the video below, Dude Perfect’s football trick shot ignited the pyro on The Grandest Stage of Them All to reveal the setup inside AT&T Stadium.

McAfee, a former NFL punter who will wrestle Austin Theory on WrestleMania Sunday, was later assisted by some editing as he kicked a trick shot while more fireworks went off outside of the stadium.

WrestleMania 38 will take place this Saturday and Sunday, live from AT&T Stadium. The two-hour Kickoff pre-shows will begin at 6pm ET, and the main card will begin at 8pm.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania and be sure to join us later tonight for WrestleMania SmackDown and WWE Hall of Fame coverage. Below is the WrestleMania 38 set reveal video, along with the current card for the big two-night event:

WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY – APRIL 2:

Musical Performance: DJ Valentino Khan spins as fans enter AT&T Stadium

“America The Beautiful” Performance: Brantley Gilbert

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent

Expected to be Cody Rhodes, hand-picked by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and revealed right before the match.

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY- APRIL 3:

Musical Performance: DJ Valentino Khan spins as fans enter AT&T Stadium

“America The Beautiful” Performance: Jessie James Decker

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

UNCONFIRMED, RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal