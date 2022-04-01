Sean Waltman injured

WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman took to Twitter last night and announced that he suffered a torn bicep during his ring return at GCW’s Welcome To Heartbreak event in February.

That match in February saw Waltman make his long-awaited return to the ring, teaming with Joey Janela for a win over Brian Myers and Matt Cardona. Waltman noted that he will be undergoing surgery, but plans to have a few more matches.

“I tried to keep this on the down-low, but I tore my bicep in the tag match a month ago. I’m going to have surgery soon & then have a few more matches,” Waltman wrote.

Waltman originally announced the injury last night after his loss to Janela at the GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part One event in Dallas. Waltman cut a post-match promo and talked about how GCW is his family now.

Stay tuned for more on Waltman’s condition. You can see his full tweet below: