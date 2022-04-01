Samoa Joe is All Elite
Samoa Joe showed up at tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor PPV event, and Tony Khan announced Joe is All Elite, and he would be on Dynamite this Wednesday.
WHAT A RETURN TO #ROH WE ARE WITNESSING RIGHT NOW! @SamoaJoe just arrived and business has picked up! What an incredible night it has been at #SupercardofHonor! pic.twitter.com/P5ssPlI333
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
It’s official! @SamoaJoe is ALL ELITE! See you on Wednesday at #AEWDynamite! #SupercardOfHonor @AEW pic.twitter.com/n29KnFhCBP
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 2, 2022