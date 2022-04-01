Samoa Joe is All Elite

Apr 1, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Samoa Joe showed up at tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor PPV event, and Tony Khan announced Joe is All Elite, and he would be on Dynamite this Wednesday.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Wendy Choo

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal