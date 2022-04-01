Roman Reigns gets his sixth WrestleMania main event this Sunday

There is no denying who is the needle mover in WWE. Like him or hate him, Roman Reigns has been a constant in the company for the past several years and his WrestleMania main events speak for themselves.

With Sunday’s match against Brock Lesnar, this will be the sixth time that Reigns will headline a WrestleMania and is now placed third when it comes to an individual headlining the most WrestleManias.

Reigns’ first WrestleMania main event came in Santa Clara at WrestleMania 31. Back then, he took on champion Brock Lesnar for the WWE title in a match which Seth Rollins crashed when he cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase. Roman took the pin that night and Rollins walked out with the title.

The next year at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Reigns took on Triple H for the WWE title as well. Triple H was the champion at the time but Reigns came out victorious and walked out of Texas with the gold around his waist.

His third main event was not for the title but at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Roman took on The Undertaker in a no holds barred match. Reigns inflicted The Undertaker’s second loss at a WrestleMania and everyone thought that was the last match of Taker.

Reigns met Brock Lesnar again for round two at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans at the Superdome and just like their first encounter, Reigns was on the losing side, a result which shocked fans as everyone was thinking that Reigns would regain the title.

He missed WrestleMania 36 due to his medical condition and the coronavirus but returned with a bang at WrestleMania 37. Reigns, as the champion, successfully defended the title against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match. The ending for this match equally shocked fans as Reigns stacked both men on each other and pinned them both.

And that brings us to this weekend for WrestleMania 38 where Reigns and Lesnar go at it again for the third time with the stakes raised even higher. The winner of this match will walk out with both the WWE and Universal titles in a winner-take-all unification match. Oh, and Reigns has never beat Brock at a WrestleMania…yet!

With this event, Reigns moves to six WrestleMania main events, surpassing The Rock, Shawn Michaels, and John Cena who each have five. His next target is Triple H who has seven main events to his name and then Hulk Hogan, who is number one with eight total main events.