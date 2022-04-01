Rollins hilariously tweeting GIFs of potential WrestleMania opponents

Aidan LevySeth Rollins is having a ball on Twitter at the moment, tweeting GIFs of potential opponents for his WrestleMania match.

Rollins will be wrestling on WrestleMania Saturday but his opponent remains a mystery and will be chosen by Vince McMahon.

During the past 24 hours, Rollins has tweeted GIFs of Veer Mahaan, Shane McMahon, Mustafa Ali, John Cena, Rob Van Dam, Scott Steiner, Elias, Bayley, and even AEW’s Marko Stunt after news came out that his AEW contract will not be renewed due to budget cuts.

It’s highly likely that any GIF that Rollins will post will not be his opponent on Saturday.

Cody Rhodes remains the top rumor as his opponent for the show and everyone is expecting the former AEW EVP to walk down the aisle at AT&T Stadium.