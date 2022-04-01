ROH Supercard of Honor 2022 (Live Coverage): Tony Khan Era Begins

-ROH Supercard of Honor 2022 (Live Results) on Fite TV

Curtis Caldwell Center in Dallas, TX

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman.

The new era of Ring of Honor has arrived as this is the first show with AEW President Tony Kahn at the helm.

Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne

Zayne and Strickland trade all sorts of moves in the opening frame. With a rear chin lock, Strickland takes control, but Zayne gets up and levels Strickland with a big clothesline. Zayne hits a pop-up hurricanrana as Strickland was perched on the top rope.

Strickland returns with a springboard dropkick to Zayne’s knee and applies a half crab. Zayne gets to the ropes. Zayne tries running off the ropes, but his knee is in too much pain. They fight on the apron, and Zayne hits a Poison-Rana off the apron to the floor on Strickland.

Zayne hits the crunch wrap supreme off the top rope for a close nearfall. Zayne hits an enziguri and goes for the cutthroat driver, but Strickland headbutts his way out of it. Strickland comes back with a snap german, rolling flat liner, and swerve stomp off the top rope and a close near fall. Stickland double stomp on the injured knee of Zayne and hits the JML Driver for the win.

Strickland is super over with this crowd.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Ninja Mack vs. Tully Blanchard’s New Client

Blanchard’s new client is…Brian Cage!

Cage catches Mack in the air as he attempts a Sasuke Special and tosses him in the ring. Cage traps Mack in the corner and repeatedly drills him with clotheslines. Cage delivers a corner to corner release German suplex and delivers a second release German. Mack lands high on his shoulder. Fans call for one more, but Cage says no, and they boo him. Mack connects with a few kicks, but Cage catches him delivering a spinning wheel kick and delivers the drill claw for the 1-2-3.

Kaun and Toa come out and celebrate with Cage as Blanchard Enterprises have arrived.

Winner: Brain Cage

Lee Moriarty w/ Matt Sydal vs. Jay Lethal

Dueling chants for both wrestlers as they keep it technical in the early going with a great series of counters. Moriarty counters Lethal’s cartwheel dropkick and rolls him up for a two count. Moriarty counters another signature of Lethal as he catches the Lethal Injection and rolls him up for two.

Lethal hits the cartwheel dropkick this time around but is kind of slow to get up, checking his chest. Lethal rocks Moriarty with a couple of shots across the jaw and throws him into the ropes, but Moriarty drops Lethal with a kick to the jaw.

So far, the story here is teasing that Lethal might not have it anymore. Lethal hits a dragon screw leg whip and works over Moriarty’s left leg. Lethal is specifically targeting the inside thigh. Moriarty rolls out to the floor and Lethal hits two tope suicidas and a baseball slide dropkick.

Moriarty pump kicks Lethal off the apron, hits a tope suicida but holds his knee in pain. They trade shots but Lethal eventually goes to the knee to win the exchange. Moriarty hits Lethal with a hammerlock clothesline for a two count. Lethal backs Moriarty into the corner and goes for a top rope super plex but bends his fingers of Lethal to break it up.

Lethal Combination for a two count and the former world champ is starting to favor his shoulder. Lethal hits two superkicks, an enziguri and a cutter. Moriarty and Lethal trade several different roll-up attempts with each one closer than the next. The fans are into it.

The unexpected occurs as Lethal hits Moriarty with a low blow and follows up with Lethal Injection for the pin.

Winner: Jay Lethal

Lethal appears disgusted with himself as he sits in the corner while Sydal checks on Moriarty. Lethal kicks the crutch from out underneath Sydal and hammers away on him and Sonja Dutt and several referees run in to break it up. Ian Riccaboni Lethal never resorted to such tactics during his past heel run.

Interim ROH Women’s World Championship: Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez

An exchange of headlock takeovers occurs then Martinez slaps Willow in the face. Willow comes back with a big body slam but runs into an elbow from Martinez. Martinez hits three double underhook suplexes in a row. Martinez applies a body scissors dragon sleeper.

Willow escapes and hits two clotheslines but Martinez drops her with a pump kick. Martinez prevents Willow from obtaining any sort of sustained offense. Martinez can’t lift Willow for a fishermen’s suplex and gets caught with a superkick.

Willow comes off the ropes for a big clotheline and both women are down. They make the count and trade forearm shots. Willow gets the better of the exchange, but Martinez drops Willow with a series of clotheslines and a Saito Suplex. Martinez hits the Air Raid Crash for a nearfall.

Martinez hammers away at Willow’s neck but receives an Angle Slam for her trouble. Willow drills Martinez with the pounce and hits a corner to corner cannonball. Willow makes the cover but Martinez grabs the rope. Martinez catches Willow climbing to the top and hits an impressive OG Drop but Willow amazingly kicks out.

Martinez unloads with clotheslines in the corner on Willow and puts her in position for a second OG Drop. Martinez calls an audible and tries to German suplex her off the top. Martinez gets her leg trapped and Willow hits a splash in the corner. Willow goes up top and hits a moonsault.

It looks like Willow legitimately hurt Martinez with the moonsault and needs a second before the referee administers the count for two. Martinez comes back and applies the Brass City Sleeper and a new champion is crowned.

Deonna Purrazzo was mentioned quickly at the end as a future opponent for Martinez.

Winner and new interim champion: Mercedes Martinez

ROH World Tag Team Championship The Briscoes (c) vs. FTR

“HOLY SHIT” chant occurs before the bell rings as both teams stare each other down.

Cash Wheeler and Mark Briscoe kick things off as the lock-up gets thunderous applause from the crowd. Wheeler wins the ground exchange with a nice fireman’s carry takeover. Mark tries to slow Wheeler down with a drop toe hold. Jay tags in and Wheeler quickly goes to his corner. Harwood tags in as the battle of Twitter rivals has arrived.

An exchange of headlock takeovers occurs. Harwood head stands out, slaps Jay in the face, and takes a powder. Jat hits two shoulder tackles but gets dropped with a forearm from Harwood. Jay delivers a huricanrana and clotheslines Harwood out of the ring. Harwood throws a chair in the ring out of frustration.

Wheeler tags back in and takes control of Jay with a forearm shot. Jay comes back with a big elbow and tags in Jay. Jay cuts off the ring and hits Wheeler with a nice vertical suplex. Wheeler reverses an Irish whip and drops Jay with a European uppercut.

Jay is trapped in FTR’s corner and they hammer away. Harwood and Jay trade chops but Harwood loses ground and resorts to using his fist. Wheeler tags in, but Mark makes a blind tag and levels him with a mafia kick. Jay Briscoe takes out both members of FTR with a dive over the top rope and Mark follows up with a dive of his own.

Jay Briscoe receives a double team slingshot and hit head hits a table on the way up. Jay is busted open. Harwood hits a beautiful superplex off the top rope. Jay is trapped in the FTR corner, but rolls out and tags Mark. Mark is on fire with several suplexes on Harwood and knocks Wheeler off the apron.

Mark loses control of Harwood and Wheeler makes a blind tag. The Briscoes hit Redneck Boogie on Wheeler for a nearfall. Harwood hits Mark with a slingshot powerbomb and Wheeler immediately follows up with a frog splash for a nearfall. Mark reverses an Irish whip and the Briscoes hit Big Rigg on Wheeler for a close two count.

This match is absolutely crazy. Harwood is busted open as Wheeler hits Mark with a DDT on the floor. Mark pops right up and hits Wheeler with a DVD on the floor. Jay delivers a vertical suplex off the apron to the floor on Harwood.

Doc Sampson comes out to check on Harwood to see if he can continue. Harwood wants to still go. The match resumes and all four men trade forearms with no clear advantage for either team. Mark hits Wheeler with a corkscrew plancha off the top rope and to the floor. In the ring, Jay and Harwood continue to trade forearms.

They slowly crumble to their feet but continue to return fire.