New ROH Tag Team Champions crowned
At ROH Supercard of Honor, FTR defeated The Briscoes to become the new ROH Tag Team Champions.
After the match The Briscoes hand the titles to FTR and all 4 men share a hug.
FTR now hold The AAA Tag Team Titles & The ROH Tag Team Titles.
