Massive WrestleMania 38 stage unveiled by Dude Perfect

The popular group Dude Perfect unveiled the WrestleMania stage yesterday as only they can, helped by Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

The unveil came when Tyler Toney threw a football from waaaaaay far away and hitting a corn hole-like box where upon landing, the fireworks lit up the whole AT&T Stadium.

A gigantic WrestleMania 38 logo sits at the top of the ramp at an angle and as always WWE did not disappoint when it comes to the stage.

Pat McAfee, who was an NFL kicker, said he was inspired by Dude Perfect, and kicked another ball from the cheap seats, landing it in the whole as well.

“Stuuuupendouuuuus,” screams McAfee, as the rest of Dude Perfect celebrate.

You can check out the cool reveal below.