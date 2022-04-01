Lynch says Rousey hasn’t reached the level of her first WWE stint yet

Speaking to Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch said that Ronda Rousey has not reached the level from her first WWE stint yet and will need more time.

Lynch remarked that Ronda coming back just four months after having a child was “an incredible task and an incredible feat” but not being an in-ring veteran didn’t help Rousey in her return.

Talking about WWE not giving fans Lynch vs Rousey, Becky said that it’s the biggest match it could happen but she thinks the thinking process behind it was not give it right out of the gate.

“Also, let her get her feet wet, let her get used to this life again. Let her get used to doing this which she hadn’t had a whole bunch of experience with before in the first place and then you add a baby into that mix,” Lynch told Helwani.