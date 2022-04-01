LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

Stay tuned for live WWE SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* The go-home build for WrestleMania 38

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear

* Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss host Happy Talk with Drew McIntyre’s sword as their special guest

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet defends in a Triple Threat against Angel and Humberto

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal with Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Damian Priest, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Reggie, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, R-Truth, Mansoor, Madcap Moss, Robert Roode and WWE United States Champion Finn Balor, plus more names to be revealed

