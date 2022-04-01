LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE H ALL OF FAME CEREMONY

– The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Kickoff pre-show opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us. They are at ringside after finishing up from WrestleMania SmackDown, and the WWE crew is setting up for tonight’s ceremony. Cole and McAfee are hosting the Kickoff. They send us backstage to tonight’s hosts, Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton, and tonight’s backstage interviewers, Maria Menounos and Byron Saxton. They talk about tonight’s show and then send us to a video package on the 2022 Class.

Cole and McAfee send us backstage to Menounos and Saxton, who are with Montez Ford and Bianca Belair. They talk about their WrestleMania 38 matches but Ford says tonight it’s all about honoring the Hall of Famers. We go back to McAfee and Cole, and we hear fans up in the arena cheering on some of the Superstars and Legends who are coming out from backstage to find their seats on the floor. Cole sends us to a video package showing highlights from previous Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

WWE Hall of Famer Kane is backstage with Saxton and Menounos now. We hear fans chanting for WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam as Kane talks about The Undertaker’s induction. It sounds like RVD is doing his thumb point as fans chant for him. We see WWE Hall of Famers, Superstars and Legends in the crowd, including Edge, Beth Phoenix, The Bella Twins, The Mysterios, Trish Stratus, Lita, and many others. That’s it for the 15-minute Kickoff pre-show as Cole thanks us for tuning in.

– The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony opens live on Peacock. We get a video package on the 2022 Class – Vader, Queen Sharmell, The Steiner Brothers, Shad Gaspard, and The Undertaker. We’re live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as hosts Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton welcome us. They’re in the custom Hall of Fame ring/stage that was used in 2019. They talk about tonight’s show and send us to a video package on The Steiner Brothers – Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner.

Graves and Braxton introduce WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker to induct his father and uncle. The sirens go off and fans cheer as Breakker comes down the aisle in a tuxedo, barking and smiling. The music stops and the crowd barks now. Breakker says it was crazy growing up in the Steiner family at times but Rick and Scott were a great father and uncle. He says there would be no Bron Breakker if there were no Steiner Brothers. Breakker says he’s about to take the biggest risk of his career by turning the mic over to his Uncle Scott. Breakker laughs and introduced, in his unbiased opinion, the greatest tag team of all-time. The music hits and out comes The Steiner Brothers, Rick and Scott.

The Steiners greet fans on their way to the ring. Scott takes the mic and asks where all his freaks in Texas are. He jokes that giving him a mic, things could go off the rail at times. Scott talks about how they wrestled some great teams, who made them great. He thanks all the great teams they wrestled. Scott says they also met a lot of great people and in 1993 when they came to WWE, the first he met was WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage and for some reason they clicked right off the bat. He also mentions traveling with Owen Hart. Steiner tells a funny story about how Savage and a field of cows. He tells everyone wrestling this weekend to kick some ass and have some fun, because your days are long, nights short, and the years go by way too fast, and pretty soon you’ll be getting inducted and wondering where the time went. Scott tells them to have fun. He thought all during his career that hard work paid off, which is why he worked his ass off, and The Steiners were the best. Then he became World Champion and hard work paid off again, and this was another great time in his life, but the greatest was when he met his wife. Scott doesn’t have any great marriage secrets, but his wife is always right, and even when he’s right, she’s righter. Scott says his wife gave him his reason for being – his two sons. Scott says now that The Steiners’ legacy will last forever in the Hall of Fame, his greatest legacy is his two sons. Fans cheer and bark for Scott.

Rick thanks Scott for leaving him no time to speak. Rick jokes that they had 4 minutes to speak and Scott took 3. Rick says it’s been an honor to be a part of this group and he never thought they’d make it here. He says they had the ability to do their best and he always did his best. He thanks his family for understanding when they had to miss birthdays and other time off. Rick thanks people in Atlanta who have helped him in his post-wrestling career, and says the one person he really wants to thank is his brother, who always set the standard high and kept him on the pace to be the best he could be. Rick says you go and do something good in your life but it’s icing on the cake when you can do it with your brother. He says he probably wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Scott. They thank the fans for supporting them again and then bark a few more times before the music hits to end the segment.

– Back from the break and Graves is in the ring with Braxton, hyping up WrestleMania 38 this weekend. They send us to a video package on Queen Sharmell. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is introduced next to do the induction for his wife.

Booker talks about how he’s had two inductions before, and now he gets to do it a third time. Booker says his Queen Sharmell has made him a better man. She gave him two beautiful kids, who are in the front row. Booker says his most memorable run was as King Booker, but that wasn’t about him, it was all about Sharmell, who he’s always called Queen. Booker says that run was spectacular, and the most memorable run he will be remembered for in WWE. Booker asks everyone to join him in welcoming his queen, his love, his wife, Queen Sharmell, into the WWE Hall of Fame. Booker repeats “All Hail, Queen Sharmell!” as Sharmell makes her way down the aisle, with Superstars bowing to her on the stage.

Fans chant “you deserve it!” as Sharmell takes the mic. She says this is the stuff dreams are made of. She says her story is about a Nitro Girl who became a Queen. She thanks the WCW Nitro Girls for letting her be in the group. Sharmell thanks WWE Hall of Famers Madusa and Molly Holly for their days at the WCW Power Plant, and Victoria and Jazz for their days in OVW. She thanks WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle for their early work together, and Rey Mysterio for all their moments together. Sharmell jokes about still being scared of The Boogeyman and thanks all the men and women she worked with, and everyone who respected her as Booker’s wife. She also thanks her husband, and thanks the fans for allowing her to entertain them as it has been one of the biggest joys of her life. She also gives a sincere thanks to the behind-the-scenes WWE crew. Sharmell thanks John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard. She says she’s been paying it forward ever since she got her chance. She talks about how she and Booker opened their Reality of Wrestling school years ago. They work tirelessly for their students and she hopes to gives them an opportunity like she was given. Sharmell goes on and gives more thanks, including a special shout-out to her brother Ron and her mother, who is her hero. She says this moment is as much for her mom as it is her. She thanks their twins in the front row and thanks them for showing her what unconditional love truly means. Sharmell says after 20 years, she still gets lost in Booker’s eyes, lifted by his love and everything else. She says her love for Booker knows no limits, and he is her proof that fairy tales really do come true. Sharmell gives a few more thanks and wishes everyone a goodnight.

– Back from a break and we go to Braxton and Graves in the ring. They talk about what the Warrior Award means, and Graves sends us to a video package on the late Shad Gaspard. The video talks about how Shad lived for his career until he found something better – his wife and son. The video includes some home video of Shad with his wife and son. The video also talks about how Shad saved his son in the ocean that day, which led to his own tragic passing. We come back to the stage and out comes WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, to the music of her late husband, WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior.

Dana brings the Warrior Award with her. She says Shad is the definition of a bonafide hero and a true warrior. She talks about how he was respected by his peers and adored by all. She says Shad was a devoted husband and a doting father. She says Shad, like these other tough guys, had a soft side, and with his wife Siliana, they created a home where beauty and growth was encouraged. Dana goes on and says it’s her honor and privilege to present the 2022 Warrior Award to Shad’s wife and son. She calls on the crowd to help her welcome Siliana and her son Aryeh.

The Cryme Tyme music hits and out comes JTG with Siliana and Aryeh. Shad’s son and JTG do the Cryme Tyme hand-slap in the ring. Siliana takes the mic and thanks everyone. Fans chant “Shad’s a hero!” now. She talks about how Shad was a real man and a warrior, but also a gentle giant. She says Shad lived his life with no regret and always wanted to experience what life had to offer. Siliana brings up how Shad stopped an armed robbery at a gas station in 2016. She goes on and says there are endless stories she has about Shad helping others and doing good things. She recalls how Shad told their son about how there are wolves and sheep dogs, and for him to be a sheep dog at all times. She says the definition of a sheep dog is as follows – sheep dogs protect flocks of sheep from wolves, by combining elements of both sheep and wolf, empathetic to others but they also understand violence and aggression, but know how to use that aggression to protect others. She says this is the true definition of Shad.

Siliana now wants to speak to her son. She calls him a sheep dog and says Shad knew it before she did. She says the best of Shad lives in her son and he comes from a great man. She wants him to always hold his head high when they speak of his dad because he had a badass dad, and anyone would be lucky to have a dad like his. Siliana wants to leave us with one quote Shad was fond of – “Women are remembered for what they are, men are remembered for what they do.” Siliana wishes everyone a good night and gives thanks. Dana joins them as the Cryme Tyme music starts back up, and Shad’s son raises the award in the air.

