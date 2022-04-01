Brian Cage returns at ROH’s Supercard of Honor

Former FTW champion Brian Cage made his return today and showed up as Tully Blanchard’s newest client at the ROH Supercard of Honor.

Cage took on Ninja Mack during the show and quickly won the match with his finishing move.

We have not seen Cage on television since October 2021 and the last time he was on AEW TV was when he lost the FTW title to Ricky Starks. Cage recently renewed his AEW deal so he will be sticking around for a while.

The Supercard of Honor had a very heavy AEW influence as one might have expected, including the production team and referees.