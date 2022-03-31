WWE community events in Dallas for March 31

WWE events will continue today as several WWE Superstars will be attending two events as part of their community work during Mania week.

WWE Superstars will join National Medal of Honor Recipient Flo Groberg and UNICEF to host a school visit at the Ashworth Elementary School where they will speak to 300 students about empowerment, resiliency and giving back to their communities.

24/7 champion Dana Brooke, Apollo Crews, Damian Priest, and Raw correspondent Sarah Schreiber will be on hand for this event which will take place between 2PM and 3:15PM at 6700 Silo Rd. in Arlington.

Later in the day there will also be a Be A Star rally where WWE Superstars will host about 60 members of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County to discuss the importance of treating others with respect. During the event, Cricket Wireless will surprise a deserving family of five with a check for $5,000 and tickets to WrestleMania.

Titus O’Neil, Natalya, R-Truth, Dana Brooke, Apollo Crews, Nikki A.S.H, Tamina, Damian Priest, and Sonya Deville will be participating and the event starts at 5PM till 7:30PM at 608 N. Elm St. in Arlington.