Undertaker statue revealed at Superstore Axxess tonight

A life-size statue of 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was revealed at the WrestleMania 38 Superstore Axxess tonight.

The Undertaker’s wife Michelle McCool and their daughter attended the ceremony, which was held in a ring at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX. Several WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars also attended – Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kane, Rikishi, Charles Wright (The Godfather), Mark Canterbury (Henry O. Godwinn), andd Dennis Knight (Phineas I. Godwinn/Mideon).

Taker tweeted video from the reveal, which shows Michaels and Triple H doing the honors. WWE fans in attendance then chanted for The Dead Man, and gave him a “you deserve it!” and “thank you Taker!” chant. Taker then gave a speech and joked that if Michaels and Triple H ever want to give up their “Kliq cards,” then there might have room for them in the Bone Street Krew, which is the backstage posse that included Taker, Wright, Rikishi, Canterbury, Knight, Savio Vega and the late WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna.

Taker will be the headliner of the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class on Friday night, inducted by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Stay tuned for more on Taker and WrestleMania 38 Week. You can see videos and photos from the statue reveal below:

