The Undertaker statue to be unveiled tonight at Superstore Axxess

WWE will be unveiling the statue of The Undertaker tonight at the WrestleMania Superstore Axxess at 7PM.

Special guests joining The Undertaker for the reveal include Shawn Michaels, Kane, Triple H, and others.

The company has done statues of Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, The Ultimate Warrior, Dusty Rhodes, and Bruno Sammartino in the past, unveiling them at Axxess.

A $10 general admission ticket is required to enter the Superstore and it can be purchased from SeatGeek.com.

The Undertaker enters the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022 tomorrow night.