The Undertaker on his favorite feuds

“Wow, obviously a lot of people will think of Mick Foley, which is high up on the list. Obviously, Kane, is probably the greatest story ever told in wrestling. I also enjoyed my rivalries with Shawn Michaels, Triple H. Over the course of a 30 plus year career, you have a lot of interesting storylines and people that you get to compete against. But I am going to say probably the battles with Kane, I think.

It was just, I think a storyline that people, whether you were a wrestling fan or you weren’t, you understood just because of sibling rivalries. And I think people identified with that. And Kane was always such a physically dominant athlete, that he always brought the best out of me. So I am going to go with the Brothers of Destruction.”

source: Sports Guys Talking Wrestling via Wrestling Inc.