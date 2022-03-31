Spoilers for next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
* QT Marshall and Aaron Solo defeated Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson
* Leyla Hirsch defeated Ella Envy
* Frankie Kazarian defeated Lucky Ali
* Serena Deeb defeated Dani Mo
* Red Velvet defeated Brittany Jade
* Best Friends defeated The WorkHorsemen
* Ruby Soho and Anna Jay defeated Diamante and Ashley D’Amboise
* Paul Wight defeated Austin Green