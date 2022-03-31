Special free public transit service to transport fans to AT&T Stadium for WrestleMania

A special transit service will be available for WrestleMania 38 this weekend as the Dallas Sports Commission announced that fans can use TRE shuttle buses for free on Saturday and Sunday to get to event.

The Dallas Sports Commission and the North Central Texas Council of Governments are partnering with regional transportation agencies this weekend in a bid to move WrestleMania fans quickly to and from the stadium.

The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) commuter rail line will run before and after the event, Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. Special shuttle buses will be available to take fans from the CentrePort/DFW Airport Station to the event and be staged at AT&T Stadium to transport fans back to the station at the conclusion of the festivities both Saturday and Sunday.

Jointly operated by Trinity Metro and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), the TRE does not operate on Sundays, but thanks to a special partnership between Trinity Metro, DART, the Dallas Sports Commission and the North Central Texas Council of Governments, it will be available for fans April 3. The TRE will follow its usual Saturday schedule on April 2.

Trains and buses will be available starting at about 2PM Saturday and Sunday to help fans get to the event. They will run until approximately one hour after the event. Attendees will also receive information on transportation options throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area to help visitors navigate the region.

Additionally, the reversible managed lanes on Interstate Highway 30 will be open from Friday night through Monday morning to help make the drive to and from WrestleMania easier. Digital signage throughout the area will have the current information on lane status.

Tow trucks are expected to be staged on IH 30 and State Highway 360, as well as mobility assistance patrols, to help stranded motorists.