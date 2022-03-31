Sasha: “I want people buying tickets to see Sasha Banks”

The Athletic spoke to WWE Superstar Sasha Banks ahead of WrestleMania 38.

Banks on women’s wrestling being taken seriously now: “This universe keeps giving me so much more. It’s so cool that my hard work since I was a kid is paying off. Women’s wrestling, something I wanted forever, it’s being taken seriously. I never want that to change. I want it to be something people look to and think it’s the greatest thing they’ve ever seen. I want my face on the posters. I want people buying tickets to see Sasha Banks.”

On wanting to follow in the footsteps of The Rock and John Cena: “I think I can in such a different way. I see The Rock as maybe the biggest global superstar, and John Cena is coming right behind him. It would be cool to see a woman step into that level. I think with Sasha Banks and Mercedes Varnado right there, I think the stars are aligned for me.”

Banks is set to team with Naomi in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion at WrestleMania 38: Night 2 on Sunday, April 3. The event will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be broadcast live on Peacock.