Rollins won’t mention the rumored Cody Rhodes as Wrestlemania opponent

“It’s going to be a moment. One thing I’ve learned on this journey to try and find my way to WrestleMania is that, I am Seth Freakin Rollins and I am the moment. You look at WrestleMania over the last eight to ten years, and all I do is make moments. It doesn’t matter who I’m in the ring with or what we’ve got going on, I find a way to make moments. I am the moment. I am my own main event at WrestleMania.

Anybody lucky enough to share the ring with me has a good chance to steal the show. You can run down the laundry list of my past WrestleMania accomplishments, but it’s right there in front of you. It too me a while to see that, but I am WrestleMania. I’m the new Mr. WrestleMania. Shawn had his time, he’ll always be the original Mr. WrestleMania, but look at the track record the last decade. They don’t get no better than me.”

source: Jimmy Traina of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast via Fightful