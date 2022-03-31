NBCUniversal and WWE to produce new drama series titled Pinned

NBCUniversal today announced that it is developing a new scripted series titled Pinned in association with World Wrestling Entertainment.

The media company describes Pinned as “an adrenalized upstairs-downstairs soap that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a fictional wrestling promotion and the unforgettable characters that populate it.”

Craig O’Neill will serve as an executive producer on the series with Tom Rinaldi. Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, and Chris Kaiser will serve as executive producers for WWE.

NBCUniversal did not announce yet where the show will air, if it will be on regular television or produced exclusively for their streaming service Peacock.

The description of the show resembles the Stephen Amell series Heels which is currently in production for season two and airs on STARZ.