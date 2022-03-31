Legendary Joshi promotion AJW comes to IWTV

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

IWTV and Japanese media company Lady’s Ring, have formed a partnership to bring classic footage from the legendary Joshi promotion, All Japan Women’s Pro-Wrestling (AJW) to IWTV.

Long regarded as one of the best promotions of its era, AJW featured many of the most talented professional wrestlers of all time, including Akira Hokuto, Aja Kong, Manami Toyota and Bull Nakano.

Each month IWTV will release five shows from the promotions extensive archives. This months offering includes major events from 1989-1990, including Wrestlemarinepiad 1990 featuring a Cage Match between Bull Nakano and Aja Kong.

Watch AJW now with your IWTV subscription.