IMPACT Wrestling Results – 3/31/02 (On Going Coverage)

IMPACT Wrestling – 3/31/22: South Philadelphia, PA @ ECW Arena

-The video of Moose spearing Josh Alexander’s wife at Destiney Wrestling over the weekend kicks things off. Scott D’Amore meets Alexander upon entering the building and informs him that Moose is not in the building. D’Amore says the committee is meeting to discuss stripping Moose of the championship and that he knows how Alexander feels because he’s known his wife longer than him.

Alexander pushes D’Amore against the wall and says he has no idea how he feels and objects to Impact stripping Moose of the title because he needs to be the one to beat him for it.

-Jonathan Gresham comes to the ring and says he came to Impact Wrestling to share the true essence of Ring of Honor. He says the foundation of ROH was built by guys like himself, Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson, and Eddie Edwards.

Kenny King of Honor No More interrupts Gresham. King calls Gresham a chump and a puppet for ROH and should stand with Honor No More. King says they call Gresham the octopus because he’s all arms and no balls.

King says every member of Honor No More voted to take Gresham out, and he doesn’t want that stupid piece of garbage around his waist (ROH Title) from a dead company and only wants to take him out.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Kenny King

They fight for position with an intense lockup before King pops Gresham with a cheap shot. Gresham tries to work the arm until he gets sent outside the ring and nailed with a corkscrew plancha from King. Gresham receives a snap vertical suplex on the floor for his troubles.

Gresham comes back with a dropkick and some chops back in the ring. Gresham misses a crossbody off the top rope and holds his right knee as King poses for the camera. King hits Gresham with a standing koopo kick followed by a spinebuster. Gresham kicks out King’s knee as both men are now limping.

Gresham desperately tries to get the pin with several schoolboy attempts and counters a full nelson slam with a roll-up for a near fall. King hits a snapdragon and tiger driver, but Gresham survives. King’s knee gives out, and Gresham takes advantage with a figure-four leg lock. Gresham stands up with the hold and pins King.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham

Eddie Edwards comes out and attacks Gresham. He’s thrown the ROH Title out of the ring like nothing and looks to hit the Boston Knee Party until Rocky Romero makes the save, returning the favor to Gresham from last week.

-Motor City Machine Guns are interviewed backstage. Alex Shelly says he didn’t teach “Jamie” (Jay White) the mathematics of pro wrestling and that 1-2-3 equals a checkmark in the win column. Chris Sabin puts over his match with Jay White at tomorrow’s Multiverse of Matches event on Fite TV.

-Deonna Purrazzo is interviewed backstage about her Champ Champ Challenge at the Multiverse of Matches. She says her two championships make her Multiverse.

-It’s time for Swingers Chump Chump Challenge as he and Zicky Dice call out two chumps in the locker room. Worst case scenario arrives in the form of The Good Brothers.

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Swinger and Zicky Dice

Zicky Dice didn’t learn much in Swingers Dungeon, as it turns out. Fallaway slam followed by a Magic Killer on Dice ends things quickly.

Winners: The Good Brothers

-Backstage: The Good Brothers say they accepted the Chump Chump Challenge to show the world that they are the best tag team in the world. Someone is screaming in the background. The camera turns to the parking lot and it’s PCO yelling for “JONAH.” fights back

Jonah blindsided PCO with a dolly, puts him on it, and wheeled him into some pallets. PCO fights back but Jonah powerbombs him on the concrete floor. Jonah tells PCO to stay down, but he tries to get to his feet. Jonah hits PCO with a sledgehammer and uses it to break a piece of cement on PCO’s chest.

PCO GETS TO HIS FEET and attempts to chokeslam Jonah. Jonah breaks the grip but gets the truck’s passenger door slammed into his ribs. Jonah is down and PCO stays shoveling gravel on top of a wounded Jonah. He stops and looks into the camera like he had a sadistic idea.