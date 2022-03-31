AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 979,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 6.40% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.046 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.38 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.31% from last week’s 0.41 rating. This week’s 0.38 key demographic rating represents 492,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 8.03% from last week’s 535,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.41 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.38 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #3 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #35 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is even with last week’s #35 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the sixth-lowest audience of the year so far. The episode was tied with the March 16 St. Patrick’s Day Slam show for the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 6.40% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 7.31% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 39.86% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 46.15% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.

The NBA game between the Warriors and the Suns on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.51 rating, also drawing 1.692 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.676 million viewers, also ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 key demo rating.

Survivor on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.633 million viewers. Survivor also topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.90 rating.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – CM Punk vs. Max Caster in the opener, Tony Khan’s mystery signing (Toni Storm) vs. The Bunny in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, Bryan Danielson vs. Wheeler Yuta with William Regal on commentary, Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal, an appearance by The Jericho Appreciation Society, The Undisputed Elite’s Championship Celebration, FTR vs. The Gunn Club, plus Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo in the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode