WWE transfers trademarks for two former superstars

Heel By Nature reports that WWE has transferred ownership of trademarks related to two former superstars on its roster. According to the report, WWE recently signed over the “Matt Hardy” trademark to Matt Hardy, and the “Mia Yim” trademark to Mia Yim.

The report states that WWE had owned the name trademark for Hardy since 2018 prior to handing it back to him on March 7.

Meanwhile, the company had held the “Mia Yim” trademark since August 2019 before signing it over to her on February 18, which was several weeks after her non-compete clause had expired.

Hardy signed with AEW two years ago, while Yim will return to the ring at the WrestleCon Supershow in a match against Athena.