WWE Superstars doing two community events in Dallas today

As it is every year with WrestleMania, WWE Superstars will be doing a lot of community work all over the Dallas area during the week.

Two community events are planned for Wednesday, March 30.

In the first event, WWE Superstars will honor Special Olympics Texas Athletes at a special school of strength event. The three-part event will feature content from School of Strength – a program featuring health and wellness techniques to help Special Olympics athletes stay fit year round.

Scheduled to appear are Titus O’Neil, NXT champion Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Roode, 24/7 champion Dana Brooke, and Nikki A.S.H. The event take place between 2PM and 4PM CT at The Star on 9 Cowboys Way in Frisco.

In the second event, WWE Superstars will host a Sports For A Purpose bootcamp with discussions about empowerment, followed by sports activities including a precision passing station and 20-yard dash in association with Girl Up. Twenty local Girl Up teens will be coached by the WWE Superstars through the stations and have discussions about staying active in sports in their schools and communities.

Scheduled to appear at this event are Sonya Deville, Xia Li, Tamina, Reggie, and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior. The event is also happening at The Star on 9 Cowboys Way in Frisco.