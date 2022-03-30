Writers and showrunners selected for The USA vs Vince McMahon series
In a story published by The Hollywood Reporter it was revealed that Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue, who wrote the screenplay for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, will write and serve as showrunners on The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon, a drama project in the works from Blumhouse Television and the WWE.
The project revolves around the steroids trial from the mid-90s based on a series of New York Post stories. McMahon was acquitted at the trial after the prosecution’s case imploded.
“Vince McMahon is a living legend. We are thrilled to tell his larger than life story with our partners at Blumhouse and WWE,” Harpster and Fitzerman-Blue said in a statement.
“Blumhouse is thrilled to be partnering with Noah and Micah on this project,” said Blumhouse TV president Chris McCumber. “Their ability to bring iconic characters to life in a nuanced, dramatic, and fully realized way is the reason they are the perfect fit to tell the story of The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon.”
Harpster and Fitzerman-Blue will executive produce the drama along with McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Chris McCumber, Jason Blum and Jeremy Gold.
I’m only interested in this if it’s a TV:MA real account of the scandalous/darker side of The then World Wrestling Federation’s golden era of the late 1980’s….this SHOULD be geared strictly towards the Lapsed Fan or adult fan who lived through this era…and that means not always painting the chairman in the most pleasant light….but if this is goofy, modern PG era, young rock b.s. then I personally have no interest. But it could easily be the pro wrestling version of Game of Thrones and that would be very cool.