Writers and showrunners selected for The USA vs Vince McMahon series

In a story published by The Hollywood Reporter it was revealed that Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue, who wrote the screenplay for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, will write and serve as showrunners on The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon, a drama project in the works from Blumhouse Television and the WWE.

The project revolves around the steroids trial from the mid-90s based on a series of New York Post stories. McMahon was acquitted at the trial after the prosecution’s case imploded.

“Vince McMahon is a living legend. We are thrilled to tell his larger than life story with our partners at Blumhouse and WWE,” Harpster and Fitzerman-Blue said in a statement.

“Blumhouse is thrilled to be partnering with Noah and Micah on this project,” said Blumhouse TV president Chris McCumber. “Their ability to bring iconic characters to life in a nuanced, dramatic, and fully realized way is the reason they are the perfect fit to tell the story of The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon.”

Harpster and Fitzerman-Blue will executive produce the drama along with McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Chris McCumber, Jason Blum and Jeremy Gold.