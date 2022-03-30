Reigns’ segment on Raw this week draws 2.3 million viewers

The 9PM to 9:15PM quarter hour on Monday Night Raw which featured the live in-ring promo from Universal champion Roman Reigns drew a whopping 2,369,000 viewers on its own, by far the most-watched segment of this week’s Raw.

Numbers released by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics show that the show jumped 9% in total viewership from the fourth quarter hour, which had 2,168,000 viewers for Omos vs Viking Raiders and Lashley’s return. In the 18-49 demo, Reigns’ promo also attracted 854,000 viewers, an 11% jump from the 770,000 that the previous segment did.

There were six segments out of 12 that crossed two million viewers on Monday and three more which hovered in the 1.9 million range. The last three quarters, from 10:15PM onwards, is what drove the overall number down as the show declined to the 1.7 million range. The opening segment with Brock Lesnar did just over 2 million viewers.

Acknowledge him…because he’s indeed the needle mover!

