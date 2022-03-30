Nikki Bella: “I get so sick of being wrestling sites click bate”

In a video published to the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel, Nikki Bella talked about the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and said the following about Vader…

“I’m really excited for Vader to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and just to have his presence there and hear speeches.”

Multiple wrestling websites misquoted her by including “hear his speeches” in the transcription which made it sound like she wasn’t aware that Vader passed away. Nikki commented on being misquoted…

“I get so sick of being wrestling sites click bate. I have worked hard on silencing them out for my mental health. To me someone’s presence never goes away. Now or after. I am very excited to honor our inductees this Friday. Those here and gone. N ✨🤍”