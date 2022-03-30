New WWE talent makes NXT debut, plus notes on The Briscoes, Lana, and today’s birthdays

– The day she was profiled as our Female of the day, Notorious Mimi made her NXT debut last night with her new ring, Sloane Jacobs…

– The Briscoes on commentary…

We've been called crazy, and maybe that's true.

But come on… doesn't having The Briscoes on commentary sound fun? Tonight on @FiteTV, they're calling the Main Event of #NWAPowerrr! Don't miss it!

📺https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/o8zTI7IhXq — NWA (@nwa) March 29, 2022

– Happy birthday to…

Whether you know him as IRS or as a member of the feared Varsity Club, @irsmikerotunda is truly one of the greats, particularly as a tag team wrestler, winning the @nwa & @WWE Tag Titles. Today, he turns 64! What is your favorite Mike Rotunda memory? pic.twitter.com/Svby7qw1rX — NWA (@nwa) March 30, 2022

Please join me in wishing my wife @tejames71 a Happy Birthday 🎁🎈🎊🎂🎉 I love you Tracy and I always will! #HAPPYBIRTHDAY — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) March 30, 2022

– Lana posted the following…

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)