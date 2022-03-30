New WWE talent makes NXT debut, plus notes on The Briscoes, Lana, and today’s birthdays
– The day she was profiled as our Female of the day, Notorious Mimi made her NXT debut last night with her new ring, Sloane Jacobs…
– The Briscoes on commentary…
We've been called crazy, and maybe that's true.
But come on… doesn't having The Briscoes on commentary sound fun?
Tonight on @FiteTV, they're calling the Main Event of #NWAPowerrr!
Don't miss it!
📺https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/o8zTI7IhXq
— NWA (@nwa) March 29, 2022
– Happy birthday to…
Whether you know him as IRS or as a member of the feared Varsity Club, @irsmikerotunda is truly one of the greats, particularly as a tag team wrestler, winning the @nwa & @WWE Tag Titles. Today, he turns 64!
What is your favorite Mike Rotunda memory? pic.twitter.com/Svby7qw1rX
— NWA (@nwa) March 30, 2022
Happy birthday to #AEW star @trentylocks! pic.twitter.com/GxP0be4yq4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2022
Please join me in wishing my wife @tejames71 a Happy Birthday 🎁🎈🎊🎂🎉 I love you Tracy and I always will! #HAPPYBIRTHDAY
— Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) March 30, 2022
– Lana posted the following…
