New WWE talent makes NXT debut, plus notes on The Briscoes, Lana, and today’s birthdays

Mar 30, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– The day she was profiled as our Female of the day, Notorious Mimi made her NXT debut last night with her new ring, Sloane Jacobs…

– The Briscoes on commentary…

– Happy birthday to…

Nikki Addams

Lana posted the following…

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Gia Miller

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal